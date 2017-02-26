2017 Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials

An Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials competitor prepares to dive into the pool during the Women’s 50meter freestyle during the AFW2 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas pool, Feb. 26, 2017. Nellis Air Force Base will be playing host to U.S. Air Force, Australian and British wounded warriors during the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

