Flight ops

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 21, 2017) Sailors direct an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combatant Squadron 26, as it departs the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN