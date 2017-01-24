170124-N-KD168-019
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) Sgt. Carrie Falls looks through books in the library aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 03:45
|Photo ID:
|3122522
|VIRIN:
|170124-N-KD168-019
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Library [Image 1 of 29], by PO2 Magen Reed, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT