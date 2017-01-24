(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Magen Reed 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170124-N-KD168-019
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) Sgt. Carrie Falls looks through books in the library aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Magen F. Reed/Released)

    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Library [Image 1 of 29], by PO2 Magen Reed, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    naval station norfolk
    uss bataan
    lhd 5
    mc2 magen reed

