    Flight ops [Image 8 of 29]

    Flight ops

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170124-N-UE100-087
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 21, 2017) Sailors show chains to the crew of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combatant Squadron 26, on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 03:46
    Photo ID: 3122534
    VIRIN: 170120-N-UE100-087
    Resolution: 3946x2685
    Size: 941.29 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight ops [Image 1 of 29], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    USMC
    underway
    LHD 5
    Navy
    Marines

