ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) – Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Tyrone Martin, a native of Charlottesville, Va., looks at himself in the mirror after his haircut as Ship's Serviceman Seaman Aaron Thomas, a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala., cleans his clippers in the enlisted barbershop aboard the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)

