ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) – Ship's Serviceman Seaman Christopher Lopez, a native of Sacramento, Calif., checks out a Marine in the ship store aboard the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)

Date Taken: 01.24.2017
This work, COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 29], by PO3 Mutis A Capizzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.