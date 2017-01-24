Flight ops

170124-N-UE100-184

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 21, 2017) A Sailor directs the crew of an UH-1Y Huey helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), as it prepares to land on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)

