disbursing

170124-N-UM082-013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Blessing Idahosa disburses a mailing address card to Aviation Ordnaceman Airman Charles Riley so that he can receive mail aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

