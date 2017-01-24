Flight ops

170124-N-UE100-173
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 21, 2017) Sailors stow an MV-22 Osprey aircraft forward on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caleb Strong/Released)
