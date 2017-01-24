Securing vehicles

170124-N-UM082-032
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) Lance Cpl. Karlton Cupit from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit secures a towrope to a light armored vehicle 25 in the upper vehicle stowage area of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)
