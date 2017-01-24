170124-N-UM082-032

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) Lance Cpl. Karlton Cupit from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit secures a towrope to a light armored vehicle 25 in the upper vehicle stowage area of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Securing vehicles [Image 1 of 29], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.