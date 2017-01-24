(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Securing vehicles

    Securing vehicles

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170124-N-UM082-032
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) Lance Cpl. Karlton Cupit from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit secures a towrope to a light armored vehicle 25 in the upper vehicle stowage area of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 03:43
    Photo ID: 3122551
    VIRIN: 170124-N-UM082-032
    Resolution: 1800x1530
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Securing vehicles [Image 1 of 29], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

