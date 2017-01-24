170124-N-HP188-019
ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) – Ship's Serviceman Seaman Aaron Thomas, a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala., brushes hair off of Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Tyrone Martin, a native of Charlottesville, Va., during a haircut in the enlisted barbershop aboard the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mutis A. Capizzi/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 03:47
|Photo ID:
|3122515
|VIRIN:
|170124-N-HP188-019
|Resolution:
|1800x1286
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 29], by PO3 Mutis A Capizzi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT