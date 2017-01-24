170124-N-ME988-070 MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 24, 2017) – A tugboat pulls the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) as the ship departs Naval Station Mayport. Carter Hall is underway with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

