(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Departing [Image 12 of 29]

    Departing

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Darren Moore 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    170124-N-ME988-070 MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 24, 2017) – A tugboat pulls the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) as the ship departs Naval Station Mayport. Carter Hall is underway with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 03:46
    Photo ID: 3122526
    VIRIN: 170124-N-ME988-070
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Departing [Image 1 of 29], by PO1 Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Securing vehicles
    ID Verification
    Disbursing
    HAZMAT
    Flight ops
    Flight ops
    Flight ops
    Flight ops
    Departing
    Departing
    Departing
    Departing
    Departing
    Repairs
    Library
    COMPTUEX
    COMPTUEX
    COMPTUEX
    COMPTUEX
    COMPTUEX
    COMPTUEX
    COMPTUEX
    Supply Department
    Live Fire Exercise
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Flight Operations
    Maintenance
    CH-53E Super Stallion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    tugboat
    underway
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50)
    Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX)

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT