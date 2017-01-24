170124-N-UM082-013

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2017) Aviation Ordnaceman Airman McKenzie Blair verifies an identification tag for a laser-guided training round that will be sent to the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). Bataan is underway conducting Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raymond Minami/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 03:42 Photo ID: 3122546 VIRIN: 170124-N-UM082-021 Resolution: 1800x1287 Size: 1.43 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ID Verification [Image 1 of 29], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.