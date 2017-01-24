170124-N-ME988-170 MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 24, 2017) – Quartermaster 3rd Class (SW) Lucas A. Wilson plots coordinates on a map in the bridge aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50). Carter Hall is underway with the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group participating in Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Darren M. Moore/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 03:47
|Photo ID:
|3122533
|VIRIN:
|170124-N-ME988-170
|Resolution:
|4070x2627
|Size:
|984.43 KB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Departing [Image 1 of 29], by PO1 Darren Moore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
