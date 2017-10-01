(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Western Pacific Deployment 2016 [Image 1 of 98]

    Western Pacific Deployment 2016

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    170110-N-WA189-077 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 10, 2016) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Thomas Cardenas assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five, watches as Seabees they build a concrete shoot on the job site at White Beach in Okinawa Japan. The Seabees are building a structure to house a generator for the base fire department. NMCB 5 is the forward deployed Western Pacific NMCB ready to support Major Combat Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations, and to provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 5 has 12 detachment sites deployed throughout the United States and western Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Henderson/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 00:25
    Photo ID: 3095170
    VIRIN: 170110-N-WA189-077
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Western Pacific Deployment 2016 [Image 1 of 98], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

