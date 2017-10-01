170110-N-WA189-077 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 10, 2016) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Thomas Cardenas assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion Five, watches as Seabees they build a concrete shoot on the job site at White Beach in Okinawa Japan. The Seabees are building a structure to house a generator for the base fire department. NMCB 5 is the forward deployed Western Pacific NMCB ready to support Major Combat Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations, and to provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 5 has 12 detachment sites deployed throughout the United States and western Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adam Henderson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 00:25 Photo ID: 3095170 VIRIN: 170110-N-WA189-077 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.12 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Western Pacific Deployment 2016 [Image 1 of 98], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.