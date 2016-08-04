170110-N-OS569-013
NORFOLK (Jan. 10, 2016) Chief Operations Specialist Jaqueline Renteria stands watch in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). The ship is pierside following a deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zach Sleeper/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2017 00:23
|Photo ID:
|3095140
|VIRIN:
|170110-N-OS569-013
|Resolution:
|6775x4704
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170110-N-OS569-013 [Image 1 of 98], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT