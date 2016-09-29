160929-QI061-160



ARABIAN GULF (September 29, 2016) Rear Adm. Jim Malloy, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, speaks to the crew at an all hands call on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer, USS San Jacinto (CG 58). San Jacinto is deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard)

Date Taken: 09.29.2016