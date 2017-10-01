(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Seamanship Training Team Drill [Image 13 of 98]

    Seamanship Training Team Drill

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    170111-N-XT039-118 SASEBO, Japan (Jan. 11, 2017) Seaman John Crilly, from Anaheim, Ca., a phone talker, repeats messages sent from the bridge during a Seamanship Training Team aft-steering drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 00:22
    Photo ID: 3095134
    VIRIN: 170111-N-XT039-118
    Resolution: 2775x4169
    Size: 776.96 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seamanship Training Team Drill [Image 1 of 98], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Drill
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    amphibious assault ship
    Task Force 76
    PHIBRON 11
    CTF 76
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group
    Seamanship Training Team

