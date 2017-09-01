(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Man Overboard Drill [Image 17 of 98]

    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Man Overboard Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.09.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    170109-N-FT178-017
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 9, 2017) Seaman Joseph Dezamits, top, secures a safety harness around Damage Controlman 3rd Class Mounier Zahra, a search and rescue swimmer aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), during a man overboard drill. Lake Champlain is part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group which will report to the U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan K. Serpico/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 00:22
    Photo ID: 3095122
    VIRIN: 170109-N-FT178-017
    Resolution: 1800x1259
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Man Overboard Drill [Image 1 of 98], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Western Pacific Deployment 2016
    170110-N-TC437-9829
    Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft
    170110-N-JI086-003
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Main Space Fire Drill
    170110-N-JI086-009
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Main Space Fire Drill
    160929-QI061-160
    160319-N-UY653-005
    170110-N-TC437-9839
    170110-N-OS569-013
    Born in Russian prison; Long Island, NY-native earns title Marine
    Seamanship Training Team Drill
    US Civilian awarded Japan’s highest foreign national award
    Co. C - Graduation
    Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Man Overboard Drill
    VMFA-121 departs for relocation to Japan
    170109-N-YG104-007 PHIBRON 11 CoC
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Main Space Fire Drill
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Man Overboard Drill
    Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Main Space Fire Drill
    170110-N-YM720-017
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Man Overboard Drill
    170110-N-JI086-011
    Alpha Co. - Receiving
    170110-N-YM720-357
    Seamanship Training Team Drill
    161124-N-QI061-136
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Man Overboard Drill
    170109-N-KP948-114
    170109-N-ID678-009
    US Civilian awarded Japan’s highest foreign national award
    170110-N-TC437-9836
    170109-N-KP948-025
    170109-N-ID678-011
    161005-N-UY653-005
    161124-N-QI061-167
    170109-N-FT110-082
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Man Overboard Drill
    Born in Russian prison; Long Island, NY-native earns title Marine
    170109-N-KP948-131
    Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft
    170110-N-BR551-007
    170110-N-DY073-091
    160316-N-UY653-183
    170110-N-YG104-004
    170110-N-YG104-006
    170109-N-YG104-008 PHIBRON 11 CoC
    Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft
    170110-N-TC437-9867
    170109-N-FT110-056
    170111-N-LV331-001
    170109-N-YG104-003 PHIBRON 11 CoC
    170110-N-JI086-022
    Charlie Company goes through Basic Warrior Training
    170110-N-EN247-031
    Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft
    Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft
    Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Man Overboard Drill
    160317-N-UY653-951
    170109-N-FT110-031
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Man Overboard Drill
    Alpha Co. - Receiving
    170109-N-KP948-010
    170109-N-YG104-004 PHIBRON 11 CoC
    170110-N-YM720-234
    160316-N-UY653-044
    170110-N-TC437-9740
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Main Space Fire Drill
    Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft
    170109-N-FT110-084
    170109-N-FT110-010
    161124-N-QI061-189
    160311-N-UY653-261
    170110-N-JI086-014
    170110-N-TC437-9780
    161212-N-UY653-044
    Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft
    170110-N-TC437-9856
    Charlie Company goes through Basic Warrior Training
    170110-N-BR551-022
    170110-N-YG104-002
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Main Space Fire Drill
    170110-N-YG104-005
    170111-N-LV331-002
    170110-N-DY073-049
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Man Overboard Drill
    160902-N-QI061-294
    170109-N-KP948-035
    170110-N-OS569-006
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Man Overboard Drill
    170109-N-YG104-010 PHIBRON 11 CoC
    170110-N-OS569-011
    170110-N-TC437-9691
    VMFA-121 departs for relocation to Japan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SAR
    search and rescue
    safety
    forecastle
    3rd Fleet
    Damage Controlman"
    "navy
    deck
    Sailors
    teamwork
    deployment
    USS Lake Champlain
    United States Navy
    wet suit
    flippers
    snorkel
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    CG 57
    CG-57

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT