USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Man Overboard Drill

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 9, 2017) Seaman Joseph Dezamits, top, secures a safety harness around Damage Controlman 3rd Class Mounier Zahra, a search and rescue swimmer aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), during a man overboard drill. Lake Champlain is part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group which will report to the U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan K. Serpico/Released)

