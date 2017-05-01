(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft

    Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    01.05.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    U.S. Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Africa discuss operating procedures during routine maintenance at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Jan. 5, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF is an autonomous command designed to provide contingency support to U.S. Africa Command, including tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel, embassy reinforcement, support to noncombatant evacuation operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessika Braden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 00:24
    Photo ID: 3095164
    VIRIN: 170105-M-ND733-127
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Keeping them ready: Marines perform routine maintenance on aircraft [Image 1 of 98], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

