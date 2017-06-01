Maj. Gen. Tomofusa Harada, right, presents Mr. John Peters with the Japan’s Defense Cooperations Award-Third Class aboard Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Naha, Okinawa, Japan. This was the first time the award was given to a civilian contractor. Harada is the commanding general for the JGSDF’s 15th Brigade. Peters served as the range control liaison officer to the JGSDF for Marine Corps Installations Pacific- Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan.
This work, US Civilian awarded Japan's highest foreign national award, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
