160319-N-UY653-005
ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 19, 2016) - A Sailor stands watch in the combat information center aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56). San Jacinto is underway conducting Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Ryan U. Kledzik/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2016
This work, 160319-N-UY653-005 [Image 1 of 98], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
