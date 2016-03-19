(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 19, 2016) - A Sailor stands watch in the combat information center aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56). San Jacinto is underway conducting Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Ryan U. Kledzik/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 00:23
    Photo ID: 3095146
    VIRIN: 160319-N-UY653-005
    Resolution: 7360x4713
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160319-N-UY653-005 [Image 1 of 98], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS San Jacinto
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    ryan kledzik

