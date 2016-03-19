160319-N-UY653-005



ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 19, 2016) - A Sailor stands watch in the combat information center aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56). San Jacinto is underway conducting Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX) with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group in preparation for a future deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Ryan U. Kledzik/Released)

