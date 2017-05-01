(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Born in Russian prison; Long Island, NY-native earns title Marine [Image 12 of 98]

    Born in Russian prison; Long Island, NY-native earns title Marine

    LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services   

    Rct. Maria Daume, Platoon 4001, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, crawls under concertina wire during an ammunition resupply course on the Crucible Jan. 5, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Daume was born in a Russian prison and brought to Long Island, N.Y., at the age of 4 when she and her twin brother were adopted. The Crucible is recruit training's 54-hour culminating event that puts to the test everything recruits have learned since arriving to Parris Island. The Crucible ends with a grueling 9-mile hike before recruits receive the Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblem, signifying the transformation from recruit to Marine. Papa Company is scheduled to graduate Jan 13, 2017. Parris Island has been the site of Marine Corps recruit training since Nov. 1, 1915. Today, approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 12 weeks of rigorous, transformative training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for 50 percent of males and 100 percent for females in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 00:22
    Photo ID: 3095137
    VIRIN: 170105-M-CJ988-520
    Resolution: 2482x3723
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: LONG ISLAND, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Born in Russian prison; Long Island, NY-native earns title Marine [Image 1 of 98], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    female
    russian
    combat training
    cammie paint
    4th battalion
    crucible
    4th RTBN
    page field
    papa company
    NMCS
    desert cammies
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    daume

