Born in Russian prison; Long Island, NY-native earns title Marine

Rct. Maria Daume, Platoon 4001, Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, crawls under concertina wire during an ammunition resupply course on the Crucible Jan. 5, 2017, on Parris Island, S.C. Daume was born in a Russian prison and brought to Long Island, N.Y., at the age of 4 when she and her twin brother were adopted. The Crucible is recruit training's 54-hour culminating event that puts to the test everything recruits have learned since arriving to Parris Island. The Crucible ends with a grueling 9-mile hike before recruits receive the Eagle, Globe and Anchor emblem, signifying the transformation from recruit to Marine. Papa Company is scheduled to graduate Jan 13, 2017. Parris Island has been the site of Marine Corps recruit training since Nov. 1, 1915. Today, approximately 19,000 recruits come to Parris Island annually for the chance to become United States Marines by enduring 12 weeks of rigorous, transformative training. Parris Island is home to entry-level enlisted training for 50 percent of males and 100 percent for females in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Greg Thomas)

