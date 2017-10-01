170110-N-TC437-9829

ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 10, 2017) Rear Adm. John Wade, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), delivers remarks during the 29th annual Surface Navy Association (SNA) National Symposium on the status of SMWDC's warfare tactics instructor (WTI) program. Wade highlighted the 125 WTIs across the fleet specializing in amphibious warfare, anti-submarine/anti-surface warfare and integrated air and missile defense. SMWDC biannually selects an elite cadre of tactically advanced junior Surface Warfare Officers to become WTIs - the best of the best in doctrine and tactics. These new generation surface warfighters are the talent enstrusted to deliver the advanced training, tools and tactics mentioned in the 2017 Surface Force Strategy. In 2016, WTIs led the Navy's first Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT) exercise with USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and wrote and revised 23 tactical publications - a fivefold increase over the preceding six years. This year’s SNA Symposium focuses on “Distributed Lethality: Enabling Sea Control.” (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ignacio Perez/Released)

Date Taken: 01.10.2017
Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US