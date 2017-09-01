USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Main Space Fire Drill

170109-N-FT178-101 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 9, 2017) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Ulises Hernandez uses a sound-powered phone during a main space fire drill aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57). Lake Champlain is part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group who will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan K. Serpico/ Released)

