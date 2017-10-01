170110-N-JI086-003 - MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 10, 2017) The guided missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) transits the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 10, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2017 Date Posted: 01.12.2017 00:24 Photo ID: 3095161 VIRIN: 170110-N-JI086-003 Resolution: 3366x5049 Size: 1.08 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170110-N-JI086-003 [Image 1 of 98], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.