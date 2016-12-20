161220-N-KP948-032
GAETA, Italy (Dec. 20, 2016) - Petty Officer 3rd Class Carl Mastenbrook tightens a valve on a primary air supply pack assembly aboard USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Dec. 20, 2016. Donald Cook, an Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alyssa Weeks/Released)
This work, 161220-N-KP948-032 [Image 1 of 186], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
