    161220-N-KP948-032 [Image 5 of 186]

    161220-N-KP948-032

    12.20.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services

    161220-N-KP948-032
    GAETA, Italy (Dec. 20, 2016) - Petty Officer 3rd Class Carl Mastenbrook tightens a valve on a primary air supply pack assembly aboard USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), Dec. 20, 2016. Donald Cook, an Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alyssa Weeks/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.23.2016 00:23
    Photo ID: 3075293
    VIRIN: 161220-N-KP948-032
    Resolution: 5205x3470
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location:
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161220-N-KP948-032 [Image 1 of 186], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USS Donald Cook
    United States Navy
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

