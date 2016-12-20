Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

161220-N-QI061-035



MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 20, 2016) Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Freeman removes drop tank straps from the rafters in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike, currently deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan T. Beard)

