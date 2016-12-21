Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

161221-N-KK394-102



MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 21, 2016) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Kyle Smalling signals to an E-2C Hawkeye assigned to the Screwtops of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike, currently deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anderson W. Branch)

