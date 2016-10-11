161110-N-AW702-010

MAYPORT, Fla. (Nov. 10, 2016) – Louis Guarno, a pharmacist at Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Mayport, retrieves a patient’s prescription at the pharmacy. NBHC Mayport is one of Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville’s six health care facilities located across Florida and Georgia. The command’s six facilities fill over 1,111,500 prescriptions per year. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Public Affairs/Released).

