161221-N-HB733-054

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 21, 2016) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) chops into U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. Cole, assigned to Commander, Task Force 65, is conducting a regularly-scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.(U.S. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brianna K. Green/Released)

