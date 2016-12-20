161220-N-TI017-084 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 20, 2016) An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41). Whidbey Island is deployed as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, which is offloading the 22nd MEU after completing a six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan R. McDonald/Released)

