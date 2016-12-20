161220-N-KP948-105

GAETA, Italy (Dec. 20, 2016) - Petty Officer 3rd Class Danielle Nosek paints a mural of the namesake of USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) Col. Donald Cook, Dec. 20, 2016. Donald Cook, an Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alyssa Weeks/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2016 Date Posted: 12.23.2016 00:22 Photo ID: 3075269 VIRIN: 161220-N-KP948-105 Resolution: 3558x5337 Size: 1.09 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161220-N-KP948-105 [Image 1 of 186], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.