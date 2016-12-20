161220-N-XF248-0045
ROTA, SPAIN - (Dec. 20, 2016) - Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF), Adm. Michelle Howard addresses the crews of the USS Carney and USS Ross Dec. 20, 2016. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, headquartered in Naples, Italy, oversees joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, to enable enduring relationships, and increase vigilance and resilience in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Galen Draper)
This work, 161220-N-XF248-045 [Image 1 of 186], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
