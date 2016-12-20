161220-N-XF248-045

161220-N-XF248-0045

ROTA, SPAIN - (Dec. 20, 2016) - Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF), Adm. Michelle Howard addresses the crews of the USS Carney and USS Ross Dec. 20, 2016. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, headquartered in Naples, Italy, oversees joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, to enable enduring relationships, and increase vigilance and resilience in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Galen Draper)

