161220-N-OH262-134 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (December 20, 2016) A civil service mariner (CIVMAR) attached Military Sealift Command's expeditionary fast transport ship, USNS Trenton (EPF 5) 'shifts colors' as the vessel gets underway from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Dec. 20. Trenton departed Virginia to begin its first forward deployment. Trenton deployed to support military operations in the U.S. Sixth Fleet's area of operation. (U.S. Navy photograph by Bill Mesta/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2016 Date Posted: 12.23.2016 00:23 Photo ID: 3075287 VIRIN: 161220-N-OH262-134 Resolution: 3763x5268 Size: 4.39 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 161220-N-OH262-134 [Image 1 of 186], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.