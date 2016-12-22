161221-N-AJ815-001



KAMPALA, Uganda (Dec. 21, 2016) Petty Officer 2nd Class Devyn Lopez assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8 instructs how to use a metal detector to locate possible IEDs in support of African Contingency Operations Training and Assistance. U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, joint, and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Hunter Pruett/Released.)

