161220-N-OI810-662 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 20, 2016) Sailors, assigned to the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pose for a photograph at Shakai Fukushi Kotobuki childcare center after a community relations project. Twenty-five Ronald Reagan Sailors and multiple Sailors’ family members travelled to the center in Yokohama to interact with the children and celebrate the holiday season. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Burke/Released)

