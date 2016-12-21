Dwight D. Eisenhower deployment

161221-N-KK394-310



MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Dec. 21, 2016) Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, Adm. Michelle Howard, speaks with Lt. j.g. Jennifer Roberts on the navigational bridge of the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (Ike). Ike, currently deployed as part of the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anderson W. Branch)

Date Taken: 12.21.2016