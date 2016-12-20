161220-N-OH262-141
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Dec. 20, 2016) The Military Sealift Command expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Trenton (EPF 5) gets underway from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Dec. 20. Trenton departed Virginia to begin its first forward deployment. Trenton deployed to support military operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Bill Mesta/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2016 00:22
|Photo ID:
|3075275
|VIRIN:
|161220-N-OH262-141
|Resolution:
|5370x3836
|Size:
|5.27 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA , US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 161220-N-OH262-141 [Image 1 of 186], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT