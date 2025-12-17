419th FW 2025 Year in Review

As 2025 concludes, the 419th Fighter Wing reflects on a year defined by continued operational excellence, dedication to national defense, and significant contributions to the Air Force mission and the local community. From rigorous training exercises to impactful community partnerships, the airmen of the 419th consistently demonstrated a commitment to service and innovation.

The year began with 419th leadership attending the activation of the https://www.dvidshub.net/news/491232/466th-fighter-squadron-honored-new-utah-civil-air-patrol-squadron. Adopting the Diamondback Viper logo, this relationship emphasizes connections with local communities.

The wing hosted the https://www.dvidshub.net/news/553222/419th-fighter-wing-honors-outstanding-airmen-citizens, participated in a joint exercise, Bamboo Eagle 25-1, with the 388th FW and welcomed the https://www.dvidshub.net/news/491579/419th-fighter-wing-hosts-school-tour-f-35 for an up-close tour of the F-35 Lightning II at Hill Air Force Base.

In April, the 419th prepared for Exercise Griffin's Edge, conducting several group https://www.dvidshub.net/news/496206/419th-fighter-wing-airmen-train-using-scenario-driven-tabletop-game to orient members with scenario-driven tabletop strategy games.

https://www.dvidshub.net/news/553220/419th-fighter-wing-airmen-hone-skills-during-exercise-griffins-edge, held May 2-6, simulated a deployment from Hill AFB under contested conditions. Airmen innovated and adapted to meet mission requirements under unpredictable circumstances.

June was marked by celebrations for the https://www.dvidshub.net/news/542624/419th-fighter-wing-celebrates-70-years-reserve-hill-afb. The wing also participated in https://www.dvidshub.net/news/553224/419th-fw-airmen-attend-exercise-sentry-north-2025, the National Guard’s premier series of exercises. More than 35 airmen from the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron used their annual tour days to train athttps://www.dvidshub.net/news/553574/419th-civil-engineer-squadron-sharpens-skills-and-strengthens-bonds-during-annual-training-kunsan-air-base

The 419th conducted its annual statewide flyover in honor of the Fourth of July and members of thehttps://www.dvidshub.net/news/553227/419th-tmo-airmen-train-nellis-afbtrained and excelled in Nellis AFB during their annual tour.

August marked a month of both farewells and accolades. The wing bid https://www.dvidshub.net/news/544684/col-ronald-sloma-bids-farewell-419th-fw and welcomedhttps://www.dvidshub.net/news/554172/col-bradley-k-klemesrud-officially-assumes-command-419th-fighter-wing-hill-afbAdding to the recognition, the 419th Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants (POL) team earned the coveted Air Force Reserve Command’s https://www.dvidshub.net/news/553876/fueling-fight-419th-pol-team-earns-golden-derrick-award, highlighting their excellence in fueling the fight and supporting air operations.

A significant leap in combat readiness occurred in September as the 419th certified Airmen in https://www.dvidshub.net/news/554784/419th-fighter-wing-certifies-air-force-reserves-first-f-35-hot-integrated-combat-turns, combining live refueling and weapons loading. This new capability, dramatically reducing aircraft turn times to under 25 minutes, culminated in the Air Force Reserve Command's first two F-35 hot ICT-qualified crews, enhancing integration with Total Force partners and expanding combat capability.

Four airmen with the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight integrated with EOD teams from Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland for https://www.dvidshub.net/news/548674/minigator-2025-419th-airmen-train-with-allies-czech-republic, held near Bechyně, Czech Republic.

The year concluded with Airmen of the 419th practicing deploying and operating under stress during Exercise https://www.dvidshub.net/news/552036/419th-airmen-test-their-metal-during-exercise-griffin-flex, Nov. 8-9. The wing ran realistic, integrated scenarios testing maintenance, logistics, medical and security functions across every squadron to validate the wing’s combat-deployable capability.

Finally, the 419th Military and Family Readiness program and Key Support program staff hosted a family holiday party for families of the 419th, including a https://www.dvidshub.net/news/553378/santa-arrives-419th-family-holiday-party.