419th Fighter Wing Airmen train using scenario driven tabletop game

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah - During the April Unit Training Assembly, the 419th Fighter Wing hosted several small group 'Rehearsal of Concept' (ROC) drills where wing members of various jobs and leadership positions became oriented with a scenario-driven tabletop strategy game at Hill Air Force Base, April 13, 2025.



The tabletop activity utilized various locations and mission objectives as teams worked together to propose realistic solutions based on available assets and resources to overcome environmental conditions and challenges in the scenario.



Constraints of the setting included operating in austere environments and remote locations, which required resourceful thinking and original solutions. Some participants discussed moving forward by proposing coordinated Joint military efforts, working with government agencies, and collaborating with partner nations in the area of operations.



The real benefit of the ROC drill was its ability to hone an Airman's focus on problem-solving, innovation, planning, deployment, and execution to support Agile Combat Employment concepts while expanding their worldview of possible courses of action. This was made possible by the insight gained into the intricacies of ACE and drawing connections between the roles and responsibilities of the other contributors, such as required tasks, skills and capabilities, and cross-over abilities.



"What I hope the Airmen benefit from is a change in mindset," said Maj Susan DeHaan, 507th Air Refueling Wing Director of Operations, "I want to get them thinking beyond their own role and think about how their efforts affect others."



These trainings provide Airmen with a bigger picture of strategy and how they can better train to prepare for the future.