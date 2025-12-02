Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    419th Fighter Wing honors outstanding Airmen, citizens

    419th Fighter Wing honors outstanding Airmen, citizens

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae | Individual winners from the 419th Fighter Wing's annual awards ceremony pose Feb. 1,...... read more read more

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Courtesy Story

    419th Fighter Wing

    Friends, family, and leaders from our community came to visit us this Feb. 1, 2025, at the Hill Aerospace Museum to celebrate our annual Outstanding Airman of the Year banquet! It was a night to remember, and we can't be prouder of these Airmen.

    Give the following a big applause!

    Amn Category: SrA Anastasia Michalowskij NCO Category: TSgt Brent Locke SNCO Category: MSgt Erin Curry 1st Sergeant Category: SMSgt Larry Hall Honor Guard Member Category: TSgt Cherrelle Stott Civilian Category II: Bryce Terry Civilian Category III: Christy Fetzer Team Category: Weapons Team Volunteer Category: Kenna Chalmers CGO Category: Capt Mary Kretzer FGO Category: Maj. Tania Knight Employer of the Year: Presidio Real Estate

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.06.2025 10:39
    Story ID: 553222
    Location: UTAH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 419th Fighter Wing honors outstanding Airmen, citizens, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    419th Fighter Wing honors outstanding Airmen, citizens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    419th Figher Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download