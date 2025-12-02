419th Fighter Wing honors outstanding Airmen, citizens

Friends, family, and leaders from our community came to visit us this Feb. 1, 2025, at the Hill Aerospace Museum to celebrate our annual Outstanding Airman of the Year banquet! It was a night to remember, and we can't be prouder of these Airmen.

Give the following a big applause!

Amn Category: SrA Anastasia Michalowskij NCO Category: TSgt Brent Locke SNCO Category: MSgt Erin Curry 1st Sergeant Category: SMSgt Larry Hall Honor Guard Member Category: TSgt Cherrelle Stott Civilian Category II: Bryce Terry Civilian Category III: Christy Fetzer Team Category: Weapons Team Volunteer Category: Kenna Chalmers CGO Category: Capt Mary Kretzer FGO Category: Maj. Tania Knight Employer of the Year: Presidio Real Estate