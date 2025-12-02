Real Flames, Real Lessons: 419th Fire Protection Flight Completes Live-Fire Certification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Bradley Cowley, 419th Medical Squadron commander, performs an advanced hose pull with an attack line during live-fire certification Sept. 6, 2025. The 419th Fire Protection Flight completes annual live-fire certification to ensure Airmen meet Air Force standards for aircraft-incident and base-emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Pham)