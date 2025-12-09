Staff Sgt. Orion Hunter, fuels craftsman with the 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron, coordinates with a crew chief to disconnect the refueling hose after completing a hot pit refueling operation on the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla Barker)
Fueling the Fight: 419th POL Team Earns Golden Derrick Award
