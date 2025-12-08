Santa arrives at 419th Family Holiday Party

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12.07.2025

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae 

    419th Fighter Wing

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The 419th Military and Family Readiness program and Key Support program staff hosted a family holiday party for families of the 419th Fighter Wing, Hill Air Force Base, December 7, 2025. These programs play a vital role by demonstrating our appreciation to our families, who provide foundational support and strength to our Airmen.

    The joyful celebration of the holiday season brought Airmen and their loved ones together for an afternoon of fun, festivities, and community building. Santa Claus and his trusty helpers engaged with the children, handing out donated gifts, and taking photos with the families. Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities, including games, music, toys and delicious snacks.

    The party was a heartwarming reminder of the importance of community and connection. We encourage our Airmen to prioritize time over the holiday season to strengthen those sustaining relationships, to rest, and to recharge.

    As a wing, we are proud to have such a tremendously caring and engaged community.

