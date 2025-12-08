Courtesy Photo | Thirty-seven Airmen assigned to the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron pose in front of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Thirty-seven Airmen assigned to the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron pose in front of the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron “Red Devils” logo at the conclusion of their annual training, June 2025. The training emphasized mission readiness, skill development, and unit camaraderie. (Courtesy Photo: U.S. Air Force) see less | View Image Page

419th Civil Engineer Squadron Sharpens Skills and Strengthens Bonds During Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -– More than 35 Airmen from the 419th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) left Hill Air Force Base this summer to sharpen their skills, strengthen their bonds, and contribute to real-world mission readiness during a two-week Annual Training at Kunsan Air Base.

The deployment brought together the squadron’s diverse career fields, ranging from firefighters and heavy equipment operators to electricians and pest management teams. While each of the nine sections tackled its own projects, the collective impact was clear: improved proficiency, stronger teamwork, and tangible contributions to Kunsan’s mission on the Korean peninsula.

“Getting the chance to integrate with active-duty Airmen overseas provides invaluable training we just can’t replicate at home station,” said Maj. Aaron Burch, operations flight commander for the 419th CES. “It’s about working side-by-side, exchanging knowledge, and seeing firsthand how our work directly supports the mission.”

Building Readiness, One Task at a Time

Over the course of the training, the squadron achieved more than 1,400 upgrade task sign-offs and completed 47 work orders and projects. Fire Protection personnel alone checked off 266 annual training requirements while completing exercises with their active-duty counterparts.

For electrical Airmen, projects included safeguarding wiring connections that protected $11 million in radar systems, replacing $16,000 worth of airfield light fixtures, and restoring power to critical facilities housing hundreds of personnel. Power production specialists ensured arresting systems were mission-ready to safely stop fighter aircraft in emergencies and maintained 18 standby generators across the installation.

Heavy equipment operators cleared 18 tons of sediment from drainage ditches – vital work as monsoon season approached – while structural and water/fuels maintenance Airmen restored dormitories, repaired security systems, and safeguarded jet fuel infrastructure.

Pest management specialists enhanced safety at entry control points, mitigated pest threats in key facilities, and even captured venomous vipers during clearing operations.

Engineering Assistants completed 141 surveying and GIS core tasks and produced five precision utility maps, resolving a longstanding work order and enabling smoother infrastructure upgrades across the installation.

Meanwhile, operations management specialists inventoried more than 200 items, corrected accountability discrepancies, and established re-order points for critical line items, steps that improved supply efficiency and reduced repair delays.

“These tasks might not always look glamorous, but they directly safeguard lives, protect billions of dollars in assets, and keep mission operations running without delay,” said Burch. “That’s why this training matters.”

Firefighters Face New Challenges

The 419th Fire Protection Airmen worked alongside Kunsan’s emergency services personnel on valuable classroom and experiential training events. Tech. Sgt. Heather Carmody, a fire crew chief, said the unique facilities at Kunsan offered training opportunities not often available at Hill.

“The opportunity to train on high-rise operations and work hands-on with F-16’s was invaluable,” Carmody said. “We also got to share best practices and experiences with our active-duty counterparts and teach classes to their newer Airmen. That exchange made everyone better.”

Learning Beyond the Classroom

For Senior Airman Leonel Reyes-Ramirez, an electrical power production specialist, the trip was a chance to bridge the gap between classroom learning and operational realities.

“Just months after tech school, I was able to put my training into practice and even respond to a real in-flight emergency,” Reyes-Ramirez said. “Seeing an F-16 engage the arresting system we maintain showed me exactly why our job is so critical. It gave me more confidence and prepared me for when we deploy.”

Master Sgt. Paul Granja, pest management NCOIC, said his team benefitted from exposure to local hazards and conditions they don’t encounter at Hill.

“Korea introduced us to new species, different pests, and unique challenges we just don’t face back home,” Granja said. “We also worked shoulder-to-shoulder with active-duty pest management, learning from them while sharing our own expertise. That kind of experience prepares us for wherever the mission takes us.”

More Than Training

Beyond the technical training, members said the trip strengthened camaraderie and unit cohesion. As reservists who typically train together just a few days each month, two weeks overseas provided time to forge stronger personal and professional bonds.

“A team isn’t just a group of individuals, it’s people who know and trust each other,” Reyes-Ramirez said. “That time together, whether during the workday or exploring Korean culture in the evenings, made us stronger as a unit.”

Carmody agreed. “The camaraderie that came from spending time together, both on and off duty, was priceless,” she said. “Getting to know my teammates better makes us more effective when it really counts.”

Looking Ahead

The trip not only delivered critical training and mission results for Kunsan AB, it also boosted morale and reinforced the importance of Reserve contributions worldwide.

“These opportunities bring our mission to life,” said Burch. “They remind us why we serve, give us stories worth telling, and ensure that when called upon, we’re ready to deliver.”

For the 419th CES, the experience at Kunsan was about more than training. It was about readiness, teamwork, and serving side-by-side with active-duty partners to ensure the mission never stops.

By the Numbers – 419th CES Kunsan AT 2025

1,450 upgrade tasks signed off

47 work orders/projects completed

266 annual fire training requirements met

28 training courses completed