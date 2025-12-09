Col. Bradley K. Klemesrud officially assumes command of 419th Fighter Wing at Hill AFB

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Col. Bradley K. Klemesrud officially assumed command of the 419th Fighter Wing on August 15, 2025, formally taking responsibility for approximately 1,300 Reserve Airmen who provide combat-ready forces in support of national objectives.

Col. Klemesrud, a fighter pilot with more than 3,400 flying hours and 450 combat hours, said the moment carried deep personal meaning after nearly a decade of service with the wing. “I feel incredibly honored and excited to lead the 419th Fighter Wing, an organization I have been closely involved with since 2014,” he said. “This team has a proven record of mission success and community commitment, and I’m eager to build on that foundation.”

Direction and Priorities Klemesrud set a clear course for the wing, placing readiness at the forefront. As the wing enters the PREPARE phase of the Air Force Force Generation cycle, leadership will pivot from individual unit tasks to integrated, wing-level training that stresses interoperability and complexity.

“Our focus will be training together as a wing team in increasingly challenging scenarios to ensure we deploy ready,” Klemesrud said. “We will build realistic, demanding exercises that sharpen our skills, strengthen trust across units and ensure every Griffin is mission ready.”

Leadership Philosophy and Style Klemesrud emphasized hands-on engagement and visible leadership. He said he plans to spend time with Airmen at unit visits, newcomer events and training evolutions to understand strengths, gaps and opportunities firsthand.

“I love spending time with Griffins,” he said. “Whether at newcomers, through the development and training flight, or during exercises, I’ve learned our Airmen joined the 419th to continue serving. We will lead by example, push tough training and support families and employers who make being a Citizen Airmen possible.”

Total Force Integration and Mission The commander reaffirmed the wing’s role within the broader Total Force construct, highlighting collaboration with Hill AFB’s active duty 388th Fighter Wing and the Air Force Reserve’s 10th Air Force. “The 419th Fighter Wing, together with our Total Force partners, delivers premier fifth-generation combat power in support of our nation’s defense,” Klemesrud said. “We have always deployed in support of the nation and will continue to do so as part of a greater team.”

Brig. Gen. Kevin Merrill, 10th Air Force commander, offered his endorsement. “Col. Klemesrud brings the experience, judgment and steady leadership this wing needs as it prepares for the demands that are placed upon it,” Merrill said. “His focus on realistic training and Total Force integration will strengthen readiness across the enterprise.”

Local Impact and Community Engagement The majority of the 419th’s nearly 1,300 Citizen Airmen live and work in Northern Utah, contributing to the local economy and serving as first responders, engineers, medical professionals and more. Klemesrud pledged to deepen community ties through outreach, employer support and the introduction of an Honorary Commander Program to connect local leaders with wing activities.

“Our community supports Griffins at home and while deployed,” Klemesrud said. “We will expand that partnership through outreach events and an Honorary Commander Program that broadens local support for our Airmen and their families.”

About the 419th Fighter Wing The 419th Fighter Wing provides F-35 operations and maintenance alongside the active-duty 388th FW and delivers full-spectrum mission support, including civil engineering, security forces, medical, aerial port, firefighting, supply and transportation. The wing’s mission: Deploy Combat-Ready Citizen Airmen.