419th FW Airmen attend exercise Sentry North 2025

VOLK FILED AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Wisc. -- The 419th Fighter Wing attended exercise Sentry North 2025 with six F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, June 8-13, 2025.

Sentry North is a two-week joint-training exercise held annually at the Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center. The exercise involves more than 1,000 service members and 25 units from across the country. This year’s iteration included the U.S. Air Force and Marines along with their respective reserve and National Guard components, preparing participants for near-peer threats as well as the integration of fourth and fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

“Sentry North provides the pilots with advanced tactics that they really cannot get anywhere else,” said Senior Master Sgt. Michael Owens, 466th Aircraft Maintenance Unit project officer. “Coming to Sentry North is so vital for our pilots.”

Sentry North didn’t just benefit the pilots; support staff also benefited from their participation.

“This exercise is a great opportunity for our annual tour to get away from home station and have a change from the ‘home’ routine with more focus on the mission,” said Owens. “At home station, Airmen would only complete their tasks from their career field, but here they are able to help with other careers and become more well-rounded Airmen. The Airmen were free to be able to explore more of the mission-ready Airmen concept here.”

Annual tour training, like Sentry North, allows Reservists from the 419th FW to practice skills that they would not normally be able to practice while at home station. The 419th FW works with the 388th Fighter Wing, an active-duty unit that takes the lead on most home station activities.

“It’s been amazing to integrate with the 388th Fighter Wing over the years, but it’s super important for Airmen from the 419th Fighter Wing to be able to train together on a large scale and lead the effort ourselves,” said Lt. Col. Steve Jensen, 466th Fighter Squadron commander. “We have proven that we can execute all of our mission sets while integrating with other Guard and Reserve members and do it at a high level.”