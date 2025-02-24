419th Fighter Wing hosts School tour of the F-35

Members of the 419th Fighter Wing provided approximately 40 students from the Madeleine Choir School with an up-close tour of the F-35A Lightning II aircraft at Hill Air Force Base, February 21, 2025.



The wing places a priority on these types of community engagements, educating future leaders and providing mentorship and guidance to young people so they can make informed decisions about a career in military service.



The students arrived and were led to a hangar where the F-35 was on display. They poked and prodded as they examined the U.S. Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter – a plane with highly advanced capabilities which enable it to dominate in all airspace.



With a 35 foot wingspan, the students huddled around the plane and spent two hours with the 419th Fighter Wing commander Col. Ronald Sloma, 419th Maintenance Group commander Col. Karwin Weaver, and other team members.



Following a briefing on the F-35A structure and capabilities, the precocious group of youths asked very thoughtful and astute questions.



They wanted to know everything from parking and brakes, controls, stealth and semi-stealth capabilities, guns and weapons loading, the ejection seat, differences between the aircraft and the F-16, to the number of flights for pilots and what it takes to become a fighter pilot.



Sloma likened the practice required for pilots as being similar to what the students do at school.



“Everyone here plays an instrument, right? So, think of it like that,” said Sloma, comparing the many rehearsal hours required to perform a song and how daily practicing ensures success for the task at hand; whatever that might be.



Sloma said, “There are basically three paths to become a fighter pilot. First, you’ve got to get through school and get good ACT/SAT scores. You want to be well rounded, like playing an instrument or sport. All of those types of things matter. Then, you can either go to the Air Force Academy…, go through ROTC in college and towards your senior year you can compete for a spot, or you go to college on your own, and then afterwards compete at Officer Training School... The whole process is about 6 years.”



A particularly bright young man asked, “For this specific model, wouldn’t you have to become… an old plane enthusiast because by the time I graduate high school, plus the six years, they’ll probably be a new plane.”



Sloma explained that although there are continuous upgrades to the technology, the country would be flying this aircraft until about 2050. Similar to laptops, the tech upgrades are dramatic but the design remains extremely functional for its purpose.



The students then turned their attention to the maintenance Airmen.



“How old do you have to be to work on these?” asked one boy.

Chief Master Sgt. David Sudak jokingly replied, “We can get you on a contract today… which you can start after graduation”.



When the laughter faded, Weaver explained that there are numerous job positions and responsibilities that keep the F-35s flying. The entire wing commands about 1300 personnel who all contribute to keeping our pilots and planes in the air.



“There are maintainers here [in the hangar] 24/7,” Weaver said. “You can come at any time, and someone is always working to make sure those planes are ready to go.”



Each member of the maintenance team introduced themselves and explained how their career opportunities progressed until they arrived at their current positions. They also spoke about the meaning in their work.



“I have to understand what’s important and why I do what I do,” said one teammate. “I love this plane.”



“These guys take care of me,” said Sloma. “And what’s cool is I get to take off in that plane and take care of them.”



Recognizing that every person contributes to the overall success of the wing, the team discussed how much they rely on each other and the close ties that they develop. Many of wing’s service members have been together over the course of several years and now work together seamlessly.



It’s the unique structure of the Air Force Reserve that allows Airmen to serve in these positions and provide long term continuity.



As the tour concluded, the conversation turned momentarily to the importance of being ready for the new strategic environment and how the 419th Fighter Wing plays a part in national defense.



“The biggest thing you can take away from today is selfless service,” said Sloma. “We do this every day for you, so you so you can live your life the way you want to.”



The 419th Fighter Wing offers a diverse range of F-35 combat capabilities as well as full-spectrum mission support such as civil engineering, security forces, explosive ordinance disposal, force support, medical, aerial support, firefighting, supply, and transportation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2025 Date Posted: 02.26.2025 15:28 Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US