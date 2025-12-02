419th TMO Airmen train at Nellis AFB

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae | Senior Airman Alexia Rickard, 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic management...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Branden Rae | Senior Airman Alexia Rickard, 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron traffic management office journeyman, checks a part number to ensure that the correct part was shipped during her annual tour at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 28, 2025. Longer term, sustained training opportunities in real-world environments, like this one, ensure that Reservists are fully qualified and able to perform their missions on deployments around the globe at the highest level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae) see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. -- On July 20, 2025, five Airmen from the traffic management office of the 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron traveled here, for a ten-day training mission.

Reservists spend one weekend each month and two weeks each year in military status honing their skills, and training to execute their missions.

For 419th Airmen, those two weeks of military duty, referred to as annual tour, are usually accomplished at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, where the Airmen integrate with their active-duty counterparts and work alongside them. Occasionally, units with the 419th Fighter Wing travel to other bases to accomplish their annual tour obligation. For some units, travel and integration with an active-duty mission away from home station is an essential part of maintaining their readiness.

Traffic management personnel handle the movement of goods and supplies coming on and off base as well as troop movements. TMO capabilities are essential on deployments, but the training at Hill AFB is most often done in a simulated environment.

During the annual tour training at Nellis AFB, however, these Airmen were kept busy packing boxes and preparing them to be loaded onto mail carriers and then rushing to unload and catalogue inbound boxes before sending them on to their final destinations around base. Here, there was nothing simulated about the work, or the urgency required to complete it. The boxes, their content and the need to move them were all very real.

“Being here allows us to work the way we would on a deployment,” said Technical Sgt. Kristen Siegel, 419th LRS traffic management office NCOIC. “We’re able to put our training into practice.”

Longer term sustained training opportunities in real-world environments, like this one, ensure that Reservists are fully qualified and able to perform their missions on deployments around the globe at the highest level.